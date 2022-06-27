Southcentral Kentucky’s Fourth of July 2022 guide

“Persons may use, ignite, fire or explore those fireworks authorized by KRS Chapter 227 and this Subchapter in the County. Fireworks, including consumer fireworks, may only be used June 27th through July 3rd and on July 5th and July 6th between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 p.m. On July 4th, fireworks, including consumer fireworks, may be used between the hours of 10:00 a.m. until Midnight. Fireworks, including consumer fireworks, as defined in KRS 227.703 (2), (3) and (4) may only be used by individuals at least eighteen (18) years of age and shall not be ignited within two hundred (200) feet of any structure, vehicle or any other person. Fireworks, including consumer fireworks, shall not be ignited or discharged from a motor vehicle and shall not be ignited or discharged on property of another without the consent of the owner or occupant or on public property.”