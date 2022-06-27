Southcentral Kentucky’s Fourth of July 2022 guide
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Southcentral Kentucky region is getting ready for the July 4th weekend with numerous events across the area.
Events
- The National Corvette Museum will host a fireworks show on Saturday, July 2 with the BG Kiwanis Club’s annual Thunderfest. Cost is $25 per carload, and gates open at 4 p.m.
- The Tampa Bay Rays, will be in town for July 4 and will be celebrating the holiday with a Fourth of July Spectacular on Monday, July 4 with the first pitch beginning at 6:35 p.m.
- Cave City Community Fireworks Display will be on Sunday, July 3 beginning at 9 p.m. The event will be at 807 Mammoth Cave Road behind Wild Wonderful Gifts.
- The City of Scottsville will host a Fourth of July event at Dumas Hill at Dumont Park on Friday, July 1 beginning at 6 p.m. The price is $5 per carload.
- Barren County Parks and Recreation will host a Classic Car Cruise In on Saturday, July 2 beginning at 4 p.m. with fireworks starting at dark. The event will take place at 300 Donnelly Drive in Glasgow. Contact Maxie Murray at 270-646-7529 for more information.
- The Franklin-Simpson 2022 Independence Day Parade is currently accepting float entry applications through July 1. The parade is scheduled for Monday, July 4 at 10 a.m. in downtown Franklin. The event is an extension of the city and county’s Bicentennial celebration in 2020-2021. For more information, contact Franklin-Simpson Parks and Recreation Director Lisa Deavers at 270-586-8999 or by email lisa@fsparksandrec.org.
- The Bowling Green League of Bicyclists will have their Fourth of July PIG ride on Monday, July 4 beginning at 8 a.m. at Warren East High School to Pig. The route is 40 miles long. For more information, click here.
- Fireworks will be held at Kentucky Downs this Sunday, July 3. Gates open at 6 p.m. and fireworks will begin at dusk. There will be limited parking and free admission.
Safety
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is reminding the public to be safe during the holiday especially when it comes to fireworks. The office warns that the hot weather hitting the area could cause an accident to evolve quicker.
- Obey local ordinances regulating the sale and use of fireworks.
- Use fireworks and sparklers in a safe area, away from dry fields, forests, and buildings.
- Carefully follow label directions, and always have adult supervision.
- Light one firework at a time, and handle lighters safely.
- Never point or throw fireworks or sparklers at people or animals.
- Keep water and garden tools nearby. Wet towels can extinguish small flames.
Firework ordinances
- Warren County firework ordinance per the WCSO:
- “Persons may use, ignite, fire or explore those fireworks authorized by KRS Chapter 227 and this Subchapter in the County. Fireworks, including consumer fireworks, may only be used June 27th through July 3rd and on July 5th and July 6th between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 p.m. On July 4th, fireworks, including consumer fireworks, may be used between the hours of 10:00 a.m. until Midnight. Fireworks, including consumer fireworks, as defined in KRS 227.703 (2), (3) and (4) may only be used by individuals at least eighteen (18) years of age and shall not be ignited within two hundred (200) feet of any structure, vehicle or any other person. Fireworks, including consumer fireworks, shall not be ignited or discharged from a motor vehicle and shall not be ignited or discharged on property of another without the consent of the owner or occupant or on public property.”
- Bowling Green City firework ordinance per the city’s social media.
- “Fireworks may only be used between the hours of noon and 10 p.m. June 27 through July 3 and on July 5 and between the hours of noon and 11 p.m. on July 4. Any person wishing to use fireworks on any other days must obtain a Special Discharge Permit from the City Fire Department.”
