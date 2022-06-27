Advertisement

Free ice cream at Chaney’s Dairy Barn for Miss Glimmer Appreciation Day

By Lauren Floyd
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In celebration of June being Dairy Month, Chaney’s Dairy Barn hosted Miss Glimmer Appreciation Day with free ice cream.

Miss Glimmer was well-known to the Bowling Green community and passed away a few years ago, but still has some offspring throughout the Chaney’s Dairy Barn.

Anyone who comes out to Chaney’s before 9 p.m. will get one free scoop of ice cream per person to celebrate Miss Glimmer Appreciation Day. Families and children of all ages have been out there all day to enjoy all of the activities that Chaney’s offers.

”To eat lunch, play with our friends on the playground, and to get free ice cream,” said Jett Martin, a local resident.

Chaney’s owners want to say thank you for supporting dairy farmers and buying local dairy products.

