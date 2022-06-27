Advertisement

Grain farmers affected by Kentucky tornadoes to get relief

FILE - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks about the increases in COVID-19 cases in the state and...
FILE - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks about the increases in COVID-19 cases in the state and the opening day of the Kentucky State Legislature special session in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Farmers in western Kentucky will get some relief after a grain elevator was damaged by deadly tornadoes in December.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced that up to $3.25 million will help farmers continue to grow and process grains.

Funds are from the Team West Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund.

Tornadoes last Dec. 10 and 11 devastated parts of western Kentucky and killed 81 people in the state.

Beshear says the Graves County Grain Assistance Program was established after a group concerned about potential loss of crop yield contacted the governor.

Beshear says the funds will help remove stress for farmers due to the loss of Mayfield’s grain elevator.

