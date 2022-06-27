Kentucky Transportation Cabinet releases traffic impact report through July 1

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet released the expected traffic impacts in the District 3 area for June 24 through July 1. All work is subject to change.

Interstate 65

A project to rehabilitate and resurface Interstate 65 in Simpson County has created lane closures. The lane closures are in both directions from the Kentucky-Tennessee line (mile point 0.00) to the Warren County line (mile point 13.7). A lane closure will be in place 24 hours a day. The speed limit is lowered to 55 mph in this section. Motorists should use caution while traveling in this area. Construction crews continue to address drainage repairs followed by resurfacing.

Interstate 165

Milling and paving will continue from the 18 mile marker to the 26 mile marker in Butler County. Motorists should expect lane closures through the project in both directions. The speed limit remains 55 mph. On June 25, Exit 26 will close at 5 a.m. and will reopen by June 26 by 9 p.m. Traffic will be detoured to Exit 27.

U.S. 231 Exit 33 - The project to reconstruct the Exit 33 interchange continues. Currently, the right lane is closed in the southbound direction from the 35 mile marker to the 33 mile marker. The interchange is being reconstructed into a diamond interchange. Please slow down and use caution in this area.

Louie B. Nunn-Cumberland Expressway

A project to rehabilitate and resurface a section of the Louie B. Nunn-Cumberland Express in Barren County will start next week. Motorists can expect work going on from the 9 mile marker to the 16 mile marker and the speed limit will be lowered to 55 mph. Lane closures will be in place from the 9-mile marker to the 16 mile marker.

A project to rehabilitate and resurface a section of the Louie B. Nunn-Cumberland Express in Barren and Metcalfe Counties will continue next week. Motorists can expect work going on from the 20-mile marker to the 36-mile marker and the speed limit will be lowered to 55 mph. Lane closures will be in place from the 28-mile marker to the 36 mile marker.

Allen County

KY 100 West Franklin Road (mile points 0.0 – 8.8)– A Highway Safety Improvement Project along KY 100 that includes superelevation improvements, resurfacing, improvements to drainage structures, roadside slopes, shoulders, and ditches continues. Contractor work on edge line rumbles, rock shoulders, signs, and erosion control this coming week. The contractor will have multiple flagging operations along the route. The project is behind schedule but will be completed by end of June.

KY 100 East Main St/Holland Road (mile points 14.8 – 17.2)– An asphalt milling and resurfacing project with failure repairs and sidewalk ramp replacements continues. Crews will start paving Sunday night and take most of the week. Paving within the city limits will be done during nighttime hours and will need any parked vehicles between the square and KY 98 intersection removed. Flaggers and a short detour should be expected. Completion of the entire project is at the end of June.