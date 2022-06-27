Kentucky Transportation Cabinet releases traffic impact report through July 1
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet released the expected traffic impacts in the District 3 area for June 24 through July 1. All work is subject to change.
Interstate 65
- A project to rehabilitate and resurface Interstate 65 in Simpson County has created lane closures. The lane closures are in both directions from the Kentucky-Tennessee line (mile point 0.00) to the Warren County line (mile point 13.7). A lane closure will be in place 24 hours a day. The speed limit is lowered to 55 mph in this section. Motorists should use caution while traveling in this area. Construction crews continue to address drainage repairs followed by resurfacing.
Interstate 165
- U.S. 231 Exit 33 - The project to reconstruct the Exit 33 interchange continues. Currently, the right lane is closed in the southbound direction from the 35 mile marker to the 33 mile marker. The interchange is being reconstructed into a diamond interchange. Please slow down and use caution in this area.
- Milling and paving will continue from the 18 mile marker to the 26 mile marker in Butler County. Motorists should expect lane closures through the project in both directions. The speed limit remains 55 mph. On June 25, Exit 26 will close at 5 a.m. and will reopen by June 26 by 9 p.m. Traffic will be detoured to Exit 27.
Louie B. Nunn-Cumberland Expressway
- A project to rehabilitate and resurface a section of the Louie B. Nunn-Cumberland Express in Barren and Metcalfe Counties will continue next week. Motorists can expect work going on from the 20-mile marker to the 36-mile marker and the speed limit will be lowered to 55 mph. Lane closures will be in place from the 28-mile marker to the 36 mile marker.
- A project to rehabilitate and resurface a section of the Louie B. Nunn-Cumberland Express in Barren County will start next week. Motorists can expect work going on from the 9 mile marker to the 16 mile marker and the speed limit will be lowered to 55 mph. Lane closures will be in place from the 9-mile marker to the 16 mile marker.
Allen County
- KY 100 West Franklin Road (mile points 0.0 – 8.8)– A Highway Safety Improvement Project along KY 100 that includes superelevation improvements, resurfacing, improvements to drainage structures, roadside slopes, shoulders, and ditches continues. Contractor work on edge line rumbles, rock shoulders, signs, and erosion control this coming week. The contractor will have multiple flagging operations along the route. The project is behind schedule but will be completed by end of June.
- KY 100 East Main St/Holland Road (mile points 14.8 – 17.2)– An asphalt milling and resurfacing project with failure repairs and sidewalk ramp replacements continues. Crews will start paving Sunday night and take most of the week. Paving within the city limits will be done during nighttime hours and will need any parked vehicles between the square and KY 98 intersection removed. Flaggers and a short detour should be expected. Completion of the entire project is at the end of June.
- KY 101 Smiths Grove Road (mile points 5.8 – 13.3) – An asphalt milling and resurfacing project with failure repairs and milling continues. Crews will be finishing paving operations this week with edge line rumbles and shoulder rock following paving. Flaggers and stopped traffic should be expected. Work zone rumble strips will be used for this project so traffic should reduce speed when entering the work zones. Completion of the entire project is at the end of June.
Barren County
- KY 90 Burkesville Road (mile point 17.7 – 22.0) – Construction of the next phase of KY 90 Glasgow-Burkesville Road continues. At this time, most of the construction will take place away from traffic; however, as construction progresses, traffic impacts will occur with increasing frequency. At this time, motorists can expect flaggers to be present throughout the project. The project encompasses a section of roadway approximately four miles long between Fallen Timber Creek Bridge, near KY 839 and the Barren/Metcalfe County line. The project will widen the existing roadway template and features a bypass around the Eighty-Eight community.
- KY 63 Tompkinsville Road (mile point 6.3 – 13.2)– Work on a safety enhancement project on Tompkinsville Road from Happy Hollow Road then extending north to the Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Expressway overpass continues. Completion of this project is slated for the end of June. Motorists should expect flaggers to present through the work zone.
Edmonson County
- KY 655 Segal Road (mile points 4.2 – 5.1)– A resurfacing project is expected to begin on KY 655 Segal Road beginning from Buck Self Road and extending approximately a half-mile east of Caney Hollow Road. Motorists should expect flaggers to be present throughout the work zone.
- KY 1749 Wingfield Church Road (mile points 0.0 – 5.3)– A pavement repair and resurfacing project will continue on KY 1749 Wingfield Church Road beginning from the Warren County line and extending east to Reef Road. Crews will begin with pavement repairs and pipe replacements. The roadway will be resurfaced when the repair portion of the project is finished. Motorists should expect flaggers to be present through the work zone.
Logan County
- KY 103 (mile points 2.0- 8.0)- Motorists should expect one-lane traffic in this area while shoulder work is going on.
Metcalfe County
- KY 544 Bridgeport Keltner Road (mile points 0.0 – 3.5)– A pavement repair and resurfacing project will continue on KY 544 Bridgeport Keltner Road beginning US 68 and extending east to the end of State maintenance. Crews will begin with pavement repairs and pipe replacements. The roadway will be resurfaced when the repair portion of the project is finished. Motorists should expect flaggers to be present through the work zone.
- KY 70 Sulphur Well Knob Lick Road (mile points 0.0 – 2.0)– A resurfacing project will continue on KY 70 Sulphur Well Knob Lick Road beginning from the Barren County line and extending just east of Jellico Road. Motorists should expect flaggers to be present throughout the work zone.
- Mosby Ridge Road (mile point 0.2)– A project to replace a bridge on Mosby Ridge Road in Metcalfe County is set to begin. The project will close the road at the bridge over East Fork Little Barren River at mile point 0.2 beginning next week. The bridge is expected to reopen in mid-September. Motorists may follow the detour which utilizes Society Hill Road, KY 533 – Breeding Hill Road and Lewis Free Road.
Todd County
- KY 475 ( mile point 3.3) - The road is closed at mile point 3.3 due to a culvert failure. Planning is underway to get the culvert repaired or replaced.
Warren County
- KY 234 – The paving portion of this project is complete. Striping will continue and lane closures are possible during nighttime hours from Hayes Lane to Chestnut Street.
- U.S. 31-W Louisville Road – A school safety improvement project to add a sidewalk and crosswalk for Warren East High School at the intersection of KY 526 will continue.
- U.S. 31-W Nashville Road – A project to widen U.S. 31-W from Dillard Road to just south of Buchanon Park continues. Night work is expected on Sunday, June 26 beginning at 6 p.m. for culvert pipe installation. Expect delays and one lane traffic throughout the night. The roadway will fully reopen Monday morning. Motorists should use caution as this area is a heavy construction zone.
