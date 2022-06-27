Advertisement

Lawyer who advised Trump says federal agents seized phone

In this image from video released by the House Select Committee, John Eastman, a lawyer for...
In this image from video released by the House Select Committee, John Eastman, a lawyer for former President Donald Trump, appears during a video deposition to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol at the hearing Thursday, June 16, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington.(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — A lawyer who aided former President Donald Trump’s efforts to undo the 2020 election results said in a federal court filing Monday that FBI agents seized his cell phone last week.

John Eastman said the agents took his phone as he left a restaurant last Wednesday evening, the same day federal law enforcement officials conducted similar activity around the country as part of broadening investigations into efforts by Trump allies to overturn the election results. Eastman said the agents who approached him appeared to be serving a warrant from the Justice Department’s Office of Inspector General.

The action was disclosed in a filing in federal court in New Mexico in which Eastman challenges the legitimacy of the warrant and asks that a court force the FBI to return his phone.

Federal agents last week served a raft of subpoenas related to a scheme by Trump allies to put forward alternate, or fake, slates of electors in hopes of invalidating the election won by Democrat Joe Biden.

Also Wednesday, agents searched the Virginia home of Jeffrey Clark, a Trump Justice Department official who encouraged Trump’s challenges of the election results.

A spokeswoman for the inspector general had no comment.

