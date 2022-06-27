Lower humidity and cooler temperatures to start the week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was hot and humid this weekend, but lower humidity will take over today.

Below average temperatures today or tomorrow

Turning hotter mid to late week

Rain chances return for the weekend

Clouds are decreasing today, making way for a lovely afternoon. High temperatures will be a good bit below average and it will turn even cooler tonight. Tomorrow morning we will wake up to temperatures in the 50s, with 80s by the afternoon. Hotter and more humid weather is on the way mid to late week ahead of our next chance for showers and storms this weekend.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Lower humidity. High 83. Low 59. Wind: N 11 mph

TUESDAY: Nice & warm. High 85. Low 59. Wind: NE 7 mph

WEDNESDAY: Hotter. High: 90 Low: 66 Wind: E 7 mph

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 89

Normal Low: 68

Record High Today: 104 (1914)

Record Low Today: 52(1958)

Sunrise: 5:27 a.m.

Sunset: 8:09 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 3.40″ (-0.50″)

So Far This Year: 26.42″ (+0.43)

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good Ozone Count: 35 Moderate Small Particulate Matter: 19

Pollen Count: 3.2 Low-Medium (Trees & Grasses)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

