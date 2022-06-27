Advertisement

‘On the Outside’: Noah Thompson teases song on TikTok

American Idol winner Noah Thompson is working on new music, recently teasing a song on TikTok.
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - American Idol winner Noah Thompson has been a busy man. From a pop-up performance at the CMT Fest, to his chart-topping debut single, the Louisa talent has taken social media by storm in the weeks since cashing in his golden ticket for a record deal.

During a conversation with WYMT’s Steve Hensley earlier this month, Thompson said he is getting more confidence in himself as a performer and songwriter, learning how that looks off of the American Idol stage.

“I’ve always had trouble believing in myself and believing in my music- songs that I write- all those things,” he said. “It was hard for me to show that at the time, now I can just do it. And if you like it, you do. If you don’t- whatever, you know? So, I’m just really looking forward to start doing some originals now. Doing my own thing.”

Monday, he shared a video to social media, doing just that. A TikTok, shared with the caption, “Tell me what y’all think, should I finish it?? #songwriting #nashvilletn #ontheoutside

“Alright, here’s something I’ve been working on,” Thompson said in the video. “I don’t consider myself a good songwriter, but I don’t know. We’ll see what y’all think.”

Fans can expect more of that sound from Thompson in the future. When asked about more songs and his album, he told WYMT, “It won’t be that long from now.”

He is also set to perform at the Black Gold Festival in September.

