WSCO search for suspects reportedly involved in 2019 shooting

Suspects wanted in connection to 2019 shooting.
By Kelly Dean
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two individuals who were indicted in reference to a home invasion shooting that occurred in May of 2019.

The shooting sent one man to the hospital after he was shot in the hand at a home in the Country Living Estates Mobile Home Park.

Eric D. Brown II and Rudolph A. Rankins IV were arrested following the shooting.

Authorities are searching for Dominick D. Cunningham and Kobee A. Lancaster who were allegedly involved in the shooting. They have active warrants for their arrest.

If seen, please contact 911 and do not approach.

