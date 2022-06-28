Cranking Up the Heat!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Clouds dimmed out the sun at times today, but all in all, our Tuesday was terrific! Humidity remains very low and comfortable at the moment, but that will soon change.

90s to return

Tonight will turn cool again with lows plunging into the 50s! After a pleasant start to Wednesday it will be hotter by the afternoon. More heat and humidity is on the way for Thursday. A small chance for an isolated thundershower exists Thursday afternoon. There’s a slightly better shot at showers/storms on Friday. Overall, our best chances for rain and storms come Saturday into Sunday. At this time, it appears the sticky, unsettled weather will linger into our 4th of July Monday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 90. Low 64. Winds E at 7 mph.

THURSDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Hot and humid. Slight chance of a thundershower late. High 94. Low 71. Winds S at 8 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot and humid. Widely scat’d thunderstorms. High 94. Low 72. Winds S at 9 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 85

Today’s Low: 61

Normal High: 89

Normal Low: 68

Record High: 106 (2012)

Record Low: 50 (1926)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 3.40″ (-0.81″)

Yearly Precip: 26.42″ (+0.12″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 8:09 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:29 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 32 / Small Particulate Matter: 26)

Mold Count: Moderate (6637 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Very High (8)

Pollen: 3.8 (Low - Trees & Grass)

