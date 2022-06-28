Advertisement

Fmr. Fayette Co. Detention Center guard accused of sex crime involving inmate

Joshua Rogers
Joshua Rogers(Fayette Co. Detention Center)
By Grason Passmore and WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A now-former employee at the Fayette County Detention Center is accused of a sex crime involving an inmate.

According to an arrest citation, Joshua Rogers was a corrections officer at the jail, and the victim is an inmate.

Lexington police arrested 22-year-old Rogers Monday on a charge of third-degree sodomy. Police said they were called to investigate the incident at the jail on June 18.

The arrest citation said the incident involves an inmate, but police have not released any more information. We’ve also been told from Major Matt LeMonds at the Fayette County Detention Center that Rogers was let go from his position at the jail on Monday, the day he was arrested.

Rogers was in court virtually on Tuesday, where a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

Judge Lindsay Thurston set a $5,000 full cash bond for him. If Rogers is released, he’ll have to wear an electronic monitor and be confined to his home, court, or meetings with his attorney.

Rogers is set to be in court again on July 8 at 8:30 a.m.

Under federal law, an inmate cannot consent to sex or sexual conduct with corrections officers and jail employees.

Rogers is currently detained at the Fayette County Detention Center.

