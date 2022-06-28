Gunshot fired in Barren County

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Barren County Sheriff’s Deputies searched in the area of Kino Road and Billingsley Road Monday night, after receiving a complaint that a white male had fired a handgun at a passing vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was not injured and the vehicle was not damaged.

At the time of this release, no one has been located in the area that was found to be armed or considered to be a person of interest in the investigation.

This was not an active shooter threat, and is being investigated as an isolated incident. Anyone with any information is asked to please call Dispatch at 270-651-5151.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.