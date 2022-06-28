Advertisement

KLC presents cybersecurity grant to the City of Bowling Green

(CBS)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky League of Cities staff has presented a 2022 Cybersecurity Grant to the City of Bowling Green.

KLC Insurance began offering the funding this year to help members implement additional safety protocols and programs, such as multi-factor authentication, disaster recovery systems, advanced threat protection software, and endpoint detection and response.

KLC President and Versailles Mayor Brian Traugott emphasized the importance of data security and KLC’s commitment to helping members secure vital public information.

“Cities face unique challenges safeguarding the data they collect. As an advocate for city governments and an insurance provider for cities and organizations that serve them, KLC has a great interest in seeing that every city has basic protection,” he said. “The KLC Cybersecurity Preparedness Grant program will help our insurance members put systems in place that keep their sensitive data safe.”

Bowling Green leaders thanked KLC and stressed the positive impact the funds will have on the community.

“We are extremely grateful, and we will use this grant to further protect our cyber resources and ensure our city remains compliant for future needs,” Mayor Todd Alcott said.

