Minor injuries reported after Holiday World bus crash in Owensboro

(Gray)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A Holiday World Transit bus was involved in a crash Tuesday morning in Owensboro.

Fire officials say it happened at J.R. Miller and E. 5th Street.

They say 17 kids were on the bus. Some of them were treated on scene, and two of them were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Officials say the driver of the other vehicle involved also had minor injuries.

The scene is now clear.

