More clouds should keep things cooler today

By Ariella Scalese
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was an amazing start to the day with a gorgeous sunrise and the afternoon will be splendid too!

  • Low humidity dominates again today
  • Hotter weather makes a comeback
  • Chances of showers and storms for the holiday weekend

Tonight will turn cool again! After a pleasant start to Wednesday it will be hotter by the afternoon. More heat and humidity is on the way for Thursday. A chance for showers/storms returns on Friday, with a better chance for rain over the weekend. At this time, it appears the sticky, unsettled weather will linger into our 4th of July Monday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 85. Low 59. Winds NE at 7 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 90. Low 66. Winds E at 7 mph.

THURSDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Hot and humid. High 94. Low 71. Winds S at 8 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 89

Normal Low: 68

Record High Today: 106 (2012)

Record Low Today: 50(1926)

Sunrise: 5:29 a.m.

Sunset: 8:09 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 3.40″ (-0.65″)

So Far This Year: 26.42″ (+0.28)

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good Ozone Count: 32 Moderate Small Particulate Matter: 26

Pollen Count: 3.8 Low-Medium (Trees & Grasses)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

