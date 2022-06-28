More clouds should keep things cooler today
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was an amazing start to the day with a gorgeous sunrise and the afternoon will be splendid too!
- Low humidity dominates again today
- Hotter weather makes a comeback
- Chances of showers and storms for the holiday weekend
Tonight will turn cool again! After a pleasant start to Wednesday it will be hotter by the afternoon. More heat and humidity is on the way for Thursday. A chance for showers/storms returns on Friday, with a better chance for rain over the weekend. At this time, it appears the sticky, unsettled weather will linger into our 4th of July Monday.
Bowling Green 3 day forecast:
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 85. Low 59. Winds NE at 7 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 90. Low 66. Winds E at 7 mph.
THURSDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Hot and humid. High 94. Low 71. Winds S at 8 mph.
Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:
Normal High: 89
Normal Low: 68
Record High Today: 106 (2012)
Record Low Today: 50(1926)
Sunrise: 5:29 a.m.
Sunset: 8:09 p.m.
Precipitation:
Yesterday: 0.00″
So Far This Month: 3.40″ (-0.65″)
So Far This Year: 26.42″ (+0.28)
Health & Allergies:
Air Quality: Good Ozone Count: 32 Moderate Small Particulate Matter: 26
Pollen Count: 3.8 Low-Medium (Trees & Grasses)
Mold Count: Low
UV Index: 8 (Very High)
