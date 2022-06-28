No water shortage in Edmonson County

EDMONSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A dam removal in Edmonson County, has some residents on alert over the possibility of a water shortage.

“We do not have a water shortage as of right now we are able to pump plenty of water,” says Tony Sanders, the general manager of the water district.

“Our intake has dropped approximately five to six feet since the dam removal began, and we have a certain level that we have to maintain,” Sanders adds.

The Corps of Engineers alongside Fish and Wildlife began a dam removal in an attempt to save some of the wildlife in the water.

“It’s my understanding there are some species of mussels in the river down around lock five that are on the endangered list and the removal of the dam will open up navigation and put the river back in its natural state where those mussels will have a better chance to survive and repopulate,” he adds.

Although there currently isn’t a water shortage, those with the water district are concerned.

“We’re within a foot and a half of our minimum elevation,” Sanders says.

After raising the issue of the water levels to the Corps of Engineers, they agreed to stop the removal and reassess.

“We feel if any more is took out, we’re getting in jeopardy of not being able to pump the amount of water we need,” also says Sanders.

“If there gets to be a problem, where we don’t have enough flow, in meetings with them in the past, the Corps of Engineers said they had two reservoirs, they could release more water to help with the flow,” he adds.

The Water District will be meeting again with the Corps of Engineers later this week.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.