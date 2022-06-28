Paul Sanderford reflects on recent induction into Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Paul Sanderford now has the distinction of calling himself a Hall of Fame Coach.

The legendary WKU Lady Topper’s head coach was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame earlier this month in Knoxville on June 13. He was one of eight nominees inducted into the 2022 class.

“It was a great time and I had a great weekend. And, they did it up right through the committee and Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame. Everything was first class,” Sanderford said in a recent sit-down with WBKO.

2001 inductee Van Chancellor introduced Sanderford at the Hall of Fame Ceremony. He was also greeted and welcome by his former player Michelle Clark-Heard, who also coached the Lady Tops for six seasons before landing the same post with Cincinnati in 2018.

One of his former assistants, Jeff Walz, who is now the head women’s coach at Louisville, was also there to congratulate Sanderford.

“It was almost like, you know, reliving my days coaching, you know, because of all the people that showed up. A lot of my former players at Western Kentucky and I had three kids show up from Nebraska and it was very exhilarating. I enjoyed doing the speech, being a part of the Hall of Fame and getting the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame trophy,” Sanderford said.

“We met with a lot of people and we signed a ton of autographs. I scribbled a lot that weekend, but it was all worthwhile.”

Sanderford, who was already inducted into the WKU Hall of Fame in 2008, says this honor further validates his accomplishments.

“It just means that I was a pretty good judge of talent, not only player talent, but coaching talent, and, you know, I had one, one rule and that was to work as hard as you could and give as much as you could to the program,” Sanderford said.

