Rand Paul answers questions on abortion issue while visiting Henderson

Rand Paul in Henderson
Rand Paul in Henderson
By Steve Mehling
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Senator Rand Paul was at Simon’s Shoes Tuesday morning in Henderson talking about Small Business Week.

Paul recognized Simon’s Shoes in Henderson with a Congressional Certificate.

The store has been in business for 100 years on the corner of First and Main.

“It’s harder and harder right now to run a small business with inflation, with costs going up and with supply chain problems,” Paul said. “It’s pretty impressive to see the family, the cohesiveness of the family, and also to make a success and make a payroll, and make a profit for so long.”

He was also at events in Owensboro and Morganfield.

[Tri-State leaders react to Roe v. Wade ruling]

We talked with the senator after the event to get his thoughts on the recent U.S. Supreme Court Ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. Here’s what he had to say:

