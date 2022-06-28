Advertisement

Reports of Johnny Depp’s return to ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ not accurate, agent says

Does the truth matter when it comes to Johnny Depp and Amber Heard getting work? (ASSOCIATED PRESS, POOL)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Will Johnny Depp be coming back as Jack Sparrow? Don’t hold your breath.

There have been reports Depp would be back as Jack, but his representative said that’s made up.

Not only that, Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the “Pirates of the Caribbean” films, said they haven’t decided on whether the actor will reprise the role.

All eyes have been on Depp recently, but not on the big screen.

He and his ex-wife Amber Heard were battling it out in court with dueling defamation suits, which wrapped up earlier this month.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haley Reed (Source: Oldham County Detention Center)
Former Kentucky choir teacher sentenced in student rape case
Crystal Onyx Cave billboard cut down
60-year-old billboard in Cave City no longer standing
Warren County Judge-Executive issues open burning ban, includes fireworks
Police: Drowning of boys in pool was ‘a heartbreaking and terrible accident’
WSMV manhunt
Stolen truck located as hunt for man who shot Hendersonville officer continues

Latest News

Ghislaine Maxwell faces the likelihood of years in prison when she is sentenced for helping the...
Ghislaine Maxwell to be sentenced in Epstein sex abuse case
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
50 migrants die after trailer abandoned in Texas heat
Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., center, speaks as the House select committee investigating...
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Jan. 6 committee hosts another hearing on their investigation
The Sanderson sisters return in "Hocus Pocus 2," debuting Sept. 30.
WATCH: Disney releases first trailer for ‘Hocus Pocus 2′