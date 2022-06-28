Advertisement

Resurface and mill project for U.S. 68X Russellville Road has started

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of ramp and lane closures for...
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of ramp and lane closures for March 11 at the Kennedy interchange, known locally as “Spaghetti Junction.”(Pixabay)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A project to mill and resurface U.S. 68X Russellville Road in Bowling Green from the Avenue of Champions to U.S. 68 Veterans Memorial has started.

Motorists should expect lane closures and delays from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. until the work is complete.

The work is weather depending, but the project is expected to be completed by the end of the week.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haley Reed (Source: Oldham County Detention Center)
Former Kentucky choir teacher sentenced in student rape case
Police: Drowning of boys in pool was ‘a heartbreaking and terrible accident’
Crystal Onyx Cave billboard cut down
60-year-old billboard in Cave City no longer standing
A sparkler held in front of an American flag.
Southcentral Kentucky’s Fourth of July 2022 guide
Suspects wanted in connection to 2019 shooting.
WSCO search for suspects reportedly involved in 2019 shooting

Latest News

June 28 Weather Forecast
June 28 Weather Forecast
Warren County Judge-Executive issues open burning ban, includes fireworks
Friday in Gulfport, two more coast families joined the growing list of those having to deal...
Police investigating shots fired in Barren County
The winners of the 2021 Congressional App Challenge present their apps at Glasgow High School.
Congressional App Challenge winners present their ideas at Glasgow High