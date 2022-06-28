Resurface and mill project for U.S. 68X Russellville Road has started

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A project to mill and resurface U.S. 68X Russellville Road in Bowling Green from the Avenue of Champions to U.S. 68 Veterans Memorial has started.

Motorists should expect lane closures and delays from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. until the work is complete.

The work is weather depending, but the project is expected to be completed by the end of the week.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.