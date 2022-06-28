Advertisement

Simpson Co. man shot in chest, one arrested on attempted murder charge

By Kelly Dean
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A 20-year-old man is recovering after he was reportedly shot in the chest following an altercation.

The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Hickory Flat Rapids Road and Rapids Road on Saturday after receiving a complaint that shots had been fired.

According to officials, multiple callers said individuals in two cars had been in some sort of altercation. Authorities arrived on scene and located 20-year-old Mitchell Rippy with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Rippy was flown to TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville where he is stable.

Authorities arrested Ronnie Morris and charged him with one count of attempted murder, and one count of wanton endangerment. He is in the Simpson County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond.

