Stolen truck located as hunt for man who shot Hendersonville officer continues

WSMV manhunt
By Chuck Morris and Ryan Breslin
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Millersville Police announced they have located the stolen truck believed to have been taken by the man who shot a Hendersonville Police officer on Monday night in Madison.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide Blue Alert on Tuesday morning for 34-year-old Samuel Edwards, who is wanted for attempted criminal homicide and evading arrest. The Blue Alert clarifies he should be considered armed and dangerous.

The Millersville Police Department said the white Chevrolet Silverado was located on Cycle Lane, near Bethel Road, and asked that residents in the area be aware that Edwards had still not been apprehended.

Hendersonville Police initiated a traffic stop just after 7:55 p.m. on Vietnam Veterans Boulevard. Metro Police said a Hendersonville officer called in a tag number on a black van and it did not match. The officer then tried to stop the van. Shortly after beginning the pursuit, someone inside the van began shooting at the officer.

Police said Edwards abandoned his van on Gibson Drive in Madison and fled on foot. He is believed to be armed with two guns.

Ring video showing the suspect wanted for shooting a Hendersonville Police officer on Monday evening. (Courtesy: Casey Walker)

Metro Police believe the suspect may have taken a pickup truck with the keys left inside near his last location. The truck was a white 2009 Chevy Silverado with multiple dents. It is missing the front grill and has front bumper damage. The license plate is 88F-W55.

