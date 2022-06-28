Advertisement

Three arrested on drug charges in Glasgow after child found playing in road

(L-R) Drew Sims- 27, Felicia G. Hunter- 36, James Keeton- 31 all of Glasgow.
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Three were arrested Monday after the Glasgow Police Department responded to Bryan Street in reference to a small child playing alone on the road.

Drew Sims, 27, of Glasgow, was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine), first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree possession of control substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, prescription controlled substance not in proper container.

James Keeton, 31, of Glasgow, was charged with endangering the welfare of a minor.

Felicia G. Hunter, 36, of Glasgow, was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine), possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police said they found the child and located where the child lived.

Officers went to the child’s home and found that the father, identified as Sims, had active warrants for his arrest.

While speaking with Sims, officers say they detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the home however they were denied consent to a search.

A search warrant was obtained and executed on the home where police say they found oxycodone, methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

