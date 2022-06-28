Warren County Judge-Executive issues open burning ban, includes fireworks

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon has issued a no outside burn order for the entire county that took effect on Monday.

In a letter announcing the ban, Buchanon said the order includes the lighting o fireworks and burning of any material outdoors.

“A lack of rain in recent weeks has produced dry conditions on area grassland and woodlands, lawns and shrubbery, which pose an increased risk of damage from wildfires, caused by open burning and fireworks.

Due to excessive dry conditions and high fire hazards, Warren County is now under a complete burn ban. No open burning is permitted outdoors. This includes the use of fireworks. Please see the attached for more details. @BGDNbusiness @joeimel @wnkytv @wbkotv pic.twitter.com/WgllNPGlX3 — Plano Fire Dept (@PlanoFD90) June 28, 2022

Buchanon clarified that the use of fireworks during this emergency ban would be permitted for presentations by “pyrotechnical professionals” or could be permitted by Bowling Green City Government within the city limits.

Buchanon added that the ban would be lifted by order, after “sufficient rainfall” brought relief to the dry conditions.

Penalties for violating the ban range between $50 and $500 fines.

