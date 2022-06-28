Advertisement

Warren County Judge-Executive issues open burning ban, includes fireworks

(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon has issued a no outside burn order for the entire county that took effect on Monday.

In a letter announcing the ban, Buchanon said the order includes the lighting o fireworks and burning of any material outdoors.

“A lack of rain in recent weeks has produced dry conditions on area grassland and woodlands, lawns and shrubbery, which pose an increased risk of damage from wildfires, caused by open burning and fireworks.

Buchanon clarified that the use of fireworks during this emergency ban would be permitted for presentations by “pyrotechnical professionals” or could be permitted by Bowling Green City Government within the city limits.

Buchanon added that the ban would be lifted by order, after “sufficient rainfall” brought relief to the dry conditions.

Penalties for violating the ban range between $50 and $500 fines.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haley Reed (Source: Oldham County Detention Center)
Former Kentucky choir teacher sentenced in student rape case
Police: Drowning of boys in pool was ‘a heartbreaking and terrible accident’
A sparkler held in front of an American flag.
Southcentral Kentucky’s Fourth of July 2022 guide
Crystal Onyx Cave billboard cut down
60-year-old billboard in Cave City no longer standing
File photo of police lights.
Accident shuts down lanes on I-65

Latest News

Friday in Gulfport, two more coast families joined the growing list of those having to deal...
Police investigating shots fired in Barren County
The winners of the 2021 Congressional App Challenge present their apps at Glasgow High School.
Congressional App Challenge winners present their ideas at Glasgow High
Honoring Two Special Olympic Gold Medalists
Two Special Olympic Gold Medalists celebrated in Bowling Green
Both women received gold medals in doubles-division bowling, as well as several medals...
Special Olympics medalists honored in Bowling Green