Advertisement

WCPS to extend free breakfast, lunch for students into next year

Free breakfast and lunch for WCPS students
Free breakfast and lunch for WCPS students(WCPS)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Public School District announced some good news for students and families.

Federal aid provided students with free breakfast and lunches during the pandemic but will end on June 30. However, the Warren County School District announced that free meals will be extended for students into next year.

The district says this will be made possible through their participation in the Community Eligibility Provision (C.E.P.) program which allows ALL WCPS students to enjoy a FREE breakfast and FREE lunch each school day for the 2022-23 school year.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crystal Onyx Cave billboard cut down
60-year-old billboard in Cave City no longer standing
Haley Reed (Source: Oldham County Detention Center)
Former Kentucky choir teacher sentenced in student rape case
Warren County Judge-Executive issues open burning ban, includes fireworks
Fire
Man dies following house fire in Allen County
(L-R) Drew Sims- 27, Felicia G. Hunter- 36, James Keeton- 31 all of Glasgow.
Three arrested on drug charges in Glasgow after child found playing in road

Latest News

Fire
Man dies following house fire in Allen County
(L-R) Drew Sims- 27, Felicia G. Hunter- 36, James Keeton- 31 all of Glasgow.
Three arrested on drug charges in Glasgow after child found playing in road
KLC presents cybersecurity grant to the City of Bowling Green
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of ramp and lane closures for...
Resurface and mill project for U.S. 68X Russellville Road has started