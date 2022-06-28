WCPS to extend free breakfast, lunch for students into next year

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Public School District announced some good news for students and families.

Federal aid provided students with free breakfast and lunches during the pandemic but will end on June 30. However, the Warren County School District announced that free meals will be extended for students into next year.

The district says this will be made possible through their participation in the Community Eligibility Provision (C.E.P.) program which allows ALL WCPS students to enjoy a FREE breakfast and FREE lunch each school day for the 2022-23 school year.

