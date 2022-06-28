WKU Soccer Lands Graduate Transfer

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Soccer has added a graduate transfer to the 2022 roster in Kendall King. King played four seasons at East Tennessee State before coming to The Hill.

“We are excited to add a player of Kendall’s experience and pedigree,” said Jason Neidell. “She brings great versatility with the ability to play both in the midfield and back lines. As a 2-year captain at ETSU, Kendall shares many of the leadership values that have proven to be invaluable to the success of our program both on and off the field.”

The Charlotte, North Carolina native played in 58 total games at ETSU, getting the starting nod in 34 of those matches. The midfielder recorded eight assists and one goal in her career. She led the team in minutes played in 2020-21. King was named to the Southern Conference All-Academic Team all four years.

At the club level, King played with the Charlotte Soccer Academy. She was part of a 2015 team that was ranked No. 1 in the country. The following season the team was a finalist at the ECNL national championship.

King played for Providence High School during her prep career as well. Her team was the 2015 state runner-up and then the state champion the following season. She was named to the All-Conference First Team in 2015, 2016 and 2017 and the All-Region Team in 2016 and 2017.

