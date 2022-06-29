Advertisement

BG Thunderfest returns again this weekend!

wbko
wbko(wbko)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For 50 years, the Kiwanis Club of Bowling Green has provided a fun-filled, family fireworks spectacular - now known as Thunderfest - as a fundraiser for more than 30 children’s organizations in Bowling Green and Warren County.

This year’s Thunderfest fireworks presentation is on Saturday, July 2 and has food truck, live music, free kids zones and more.

The gates open at 4:00 P.M. at The corvette museum and is $25 per carload.

All proceeds support local children’s organizations and community projects.

Pregnancy Centers responding to Roe v Wade
Man charged with attempted murder in Simpson Co shooting
Live United Awards held in Bowling Green
Brave victim shares her story and opinion on Roe v Wade
