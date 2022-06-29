Advertisement

BGPD, DEA arrest 1 in drug investigation

John Byers
John Byers(Warren County Detention Center)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man has been charged after a multi-state drug investigation.

John Byers, 48, was charged with federal charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

Wednesday morning, Bowling Green Police and Drug Enforcement Administration officers served an arrest warrant on Highland Way where police said Byers lived.

The warrant came from an “extensive investigation” by the DEA that spanned across western Kentucky and southern Indiana.

Police said multiple search warrants were obtained and multiple operations were conducted in different cities along with this arrest.

No bond has been set, and he remains housed at the Warren County Detention Center.

