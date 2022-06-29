Advertisement

Bowling Green East Little League defeats Franklin-Simpson Little League 15-4

Kicking off the road to the Little League World Series
By Brett Alper
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green East 10-12 All-Star Little League’s road back to Williamsport has begun as they defeated Franklin-Simpson Little League 15-4 in the quarterfinals of Districts over at Jim Roberts Community Park.

East is now 4-0 in the tournament heading into the District Championship.

They will play the District Championship Thursday at 6pm.

