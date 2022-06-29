Advertisement

Crime Stoppers: Storage Unit Theft

The alleged thief was able to pry open the door just enough to gain entry.
By Gene Birk
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say on June 9, 2022 a storage unit was burglarized. They say the suspect followed a customer into the gated area.

Once inside, the suspect tried to cut off the lock but was unsuccessful. The alleged thief was then able to pry open the door just enough to gain entry.

The suspect removed several items and hid some of them near the rear of the business, before leaving with the remaining property from the storage unit.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID. They just want your information, not your name, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

