Fruit of the Loom awarded “Live United” award

By Sarah Walters
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Live United awards were this evening.

This is the first time the awards have been held in person since February 2020 due to COVID.

Those in attendance included Fruit of the Loom, Logan Aluminum, and the Warren County Water District.

“As we always do at this event, we’ll be honoring excellence, giving, advocating, and volunteering to support our work. But we have a special spin tonight,” United Way of Southern Kentucky CEO Debbie Hills said, “We’re really going to be honoring many of the heroes that had been so crucial the last two years during the COVID pandemic, and the tornado recovery.”

It was Fruit of the Loom that took home the coveted Live United award.

Fruit of the Loom was given the award for exemplifying “United Way’s core give, advocate and volunteer goals through outstanding campaign support.”

