Pregnancy centers plan for influx of visitors following overturn of Roe v. Wade

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Abortion is now illegal in the state of Kentucky following the supreme court overturn of Roe v. Wade.

Meanwhile, pregnancy centers like Hope Center for Pregnancy, are expecting to see an influx of visitors.

“They don’t know where to go and they may not have a place to go,” said the center’s Executive Director, Brandy Moore. “We would welcome them in just as we do anyone else.”

The center saw 255 new clients in 2021, with a total of 1,988 for the year, overall.

“Our commitment to every young lady that comes in is we will walk with them through their pregnancy, but then we will also walk with them up until their child is two years of age,” Moore said.

The center offers services to help parents deal with unplanned or unwanted pregnancies.

“We offer free pregnancy tests for any young lady that is facing an unplanned pregnancy,” Moore explained. “We also offer pregnancy counseling. We offer free ultrasounds for everyone who had the pregnancy test is positive.”

The center also provides help for parents who may not want to keep their child.

“With the aborted minded young lady; we will continue to love on them, we will continue to walk with them. Their choices is their choice, and so we always offer them a place either through their pregnancy and up until their child is two years of age,” Moore said, “If they choose to have an abortion they can always come back and seek healing here.”

Though it is a product of Living Hope Church, Moore assures that all are welcome.

“You do not have to attend a church, you do not have to be in a Bible study. We do encourage those things along the way. But in order to receive our services, you do not have to participate in those things.”

As the Hope Center for Pregnancy prepared for more visitors, they ask the public and community for help.

“Everything that you see in the boutique, that clients can come in and they can shop for, all of that is donated,” Moore said, “So we’re extremely grateful to Warren County and Bowling Green.”

Those looking to make donations can do at the center, located at 1873 Christian Care Way. Monetary donations can be made on the center’s website.

