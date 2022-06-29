‘Motion picture money’ now circulating throughout

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Several weeks ago, Scottsville Police warned the public about ‘movie money’ which was circulating throughout businesses. Now, Glasgow Police have reported a similar problem.

The Glasgow Police Department says they’ve received complaints of “motion picture money” circulating in the area.

While the money appears real, you can see in small print on the lefthand side that reads, “Motion Picture Purposes” and “Not A Legal Tender.”

If you encounter any counterfeit money, please contact the Glasgow Police Department at 270-651-6165.

