‘Motion picture money’ now circulating throughout

Movie money circulating in Glasgow
Movie money circulating in Glasgow(Glasgow Police Department)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Several weeks ago, Scottsville Police warned the public about ‘movie money’ which was circulating throughout businesses. Now, Glasgow Police have reported a similar problem.

The Glasgow Police Department says they’ve received complaints of “motion picture money” circulating in the area.

While the money appears real, you can see in small print on the lefthand side that reads, “Motion Picture Purposes” and “Not A Legal Tender.”

If you encounter any counterfeit money, please contact the Glasgow Police Department at 270-651-6165.

