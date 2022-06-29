The “Muggies” Return Thursday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After several days in the 80s, temps jumped back into the low 90s for many Wednesday afternoon under wall-to-wall sunshine. Humidity is low for now, but that changes come Thursday!

Hot and humid for awhile!

More heat and humidity is on the way for Thursday, with an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon. There’s a slightly better shot at showers/storms on Friday. Overall, our best chances for rain and storms come Saturday into Sunday. At this time, it appears the sticky, unsettled weather will linger into our 4th of July Monday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Hot and humid. Slight chance of a thundershower late. High 94. Low 71. Winds S at 8 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot and humid. Widely scat’d thunderstorms. High 94. Low 72. Winds S at 9 mph.

SATURDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 89. Low 71. Winds S at 8 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 92

Today’s Low: 56

Normal High: 89

Normal Low: 69

Record High: 110 (2012)

Record Low: 53 (1926)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 3.40″ (-0.96″)

Yearly Precip: 26.42″ (-0.03″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 8:09 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:29 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 32 / Small Particulate Matter: 21)

Mold Count: Moderate (6637 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Very High (9)

Pollen: 3.4 (Low - Trees & Grass)

