Advertisement

The “Muggies” Return Thursday!

Rain chances creeping back into the forecast
By Shane Holinde
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After several days in the 80s, temps jumped back into the low 90s for many Wednesday afternoon under wall-to-wall sunshine. Humidity is low for now, but that changes come Thursday!

Hot and humid for awhile!

More heat and humidity is on the way for Thursday, with an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon. There’s a slightly better shot at showers/storms on Friday. Overall, our best chances for rain and storms come Saturday into Sunday. At this time, it appears the sticky, unsettled weather will linger into our 4th of July Monday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Hot and humid. Slight chance of a thundershower late. High 94. Low 71. Winds S at 8 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot and humid. Widely scat’d thunderstorms. High 94. Low 72. Winds S at 9 mph.

SATURDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 89. Low 71. Winds S at 8 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 92

Today’s Low: 56

Normal High: 89

Normal Low: 69

Record High: 110 (2012)

Record Low: 53 (1926)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 3.40″ (-0.96″)

Yearly Precip: 26.42″ (-0.03″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 8:09 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:29 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 32 / Small Particulate Matter: 21)

Mold Count: Moderate (6637 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Very High (9)

Pollen: 3.4 (Low - Trees & Grass)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L-R) Drew Sims- 27, Felicia G. Hunter- 36, James Keeton- 31 all of Glasgow.
Three arrested on drug charges in Glasgow after child found playing in road
Warren County Judge-Executive issues open burning ban, includes fireworks
Fire
Man dies following house fire in Allen County
A multi-state manhunt that started in Tennessee after a man was accused of shooting a police...
Multi-state manhunt for suspect accused of shooting Tenn. officer ends in Louisville shootout
Hadley Duvall, survivor
Woman raped by stepfather at 12 years old shares story, reacts to state’s abortion trigger law

Latest News

June 29 Weather Forecast
A quick warm up today
June 29 Weather Forecast
June 29 Weather Forecast
Small rain chances for late week
Cranking Up the Heat!
June 28 Weather Forecast
More clouds should keep things cooler today