Pet of the Week: Meatball

You can adopt Meatball from the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society
By Ariella Scalese
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Meatball is a very sweet boy who is at the moment one of the BGWCHS staff favorites. He is a Rottweiler Basset hound mix and is 5 years old. He’s an indoor dog, that is housebroken and great with other dogs and cats! He’s easy going, and very affectionate. He’s also very good around kids. For more information about how you can adopt Meatball or any of the other animals at BGWC Humane Society you can visit their website BGShelterPets.com or call 270-783-9404. You can also check out their Facebook page @BGWCHS

