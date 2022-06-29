Advertisement

Police: Two arrested for stealing copper wiring from Todd County business

Police respond.
Police respond.(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TODD COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Two suspects accused of stealing wire from a Todd County business were arrested Tuesday morning on multiple charges.

Police reported that 29-year old Matthew Merrill, of Pembroke, and 42-year old Jodi Simson, of Elkton, were allegedly trespassing on the property at Jeff Lear Trucking and that they had stolen copper wiring from dump trucks on the grounds.

The pair reportedly fled when confronted, but both were soon located by police.

A duffel bag containing copper was located that also contained clothes police said belonged to Simson and Merrill.

Police also reported that the two said they admitted to planning to sell the copper for scrap.

Both were arrested and charged with criminal mischief, criminal trespass and felony theft.

