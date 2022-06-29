A quick warm up today

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Most of us dropped to the 50s this morning, but highs near 90 on the way this afternoon.

Low humidity lingers for today

Sticker & hotter weather on the way

Daily shower and storm chances through the holiday weekend

After a pleasant start to today it will be hotter by the afternoon. More heat and humidity is on the way for Thursday, with an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon. There’s a slightly better shot at showers/storms on Friday. Overall, our best chances for rain and storms come Saturday into Sunday. At this time, it appears the sticky, unsettled weather will linger into our 4th of July Monday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 90. Low 64. Winds E at 7 mph.

THURSDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Hot and humid. Slight chance of a thundershower late. High 94. Low 71. Winds S at 8 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot and humid. Widely scat’d thunderstorms. High 94. Low 72. Winds S at 9 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 89

Normal Low: 69

Record High Today: 110 (2012)

Record Low Today: 53(1926)

Sunrise: 5:29 a.m.

Sunset: 8:09 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 3.40″ (-0.81″)

So Far This Year: 26.42″ (+0.12)

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good Ozone Count: 32 Moderate Small Particulate Matter: 21

Pollen Count: 3.8 Low-Medium (Grasses & Weeds)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

