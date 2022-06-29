Advertisement

Taco Bell tests new items with giant Cheez-Its

Taco Bell is testing out the Big Cheez-It Tostada (left) and the Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap...
Taco Bell is testing out the Big Cheez-It Tostada (left) and the Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme (right).(Taco Bell via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Taco Bell is joining forces with Cheez-Its for two items that are being tested out on the menu at a single location in California.

The first is the Big Cheez-It Tostada, which is made up of a large Cheez-It cracker 16 times the size of a regular one. Topping the super-sized cracker is ground beef, sour cream, lettuce, cheddar cheese and tomatoes.

That’s selling for $2.49.

The second new item is a Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme, which substitutes the usual tostada shell with a giant Cheez-It cracker.

It also features the usual ingredients, including ground beef and tomatoes. It’s selling for $4.29.

Right now, these meals are only available for the next two weeks at a Taco Bell in Irvine, California.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L-R) Drew Sims- 27, Felicia G. Hunter- 36, James Keeton- 31 all of Glasgow.
Three arrested on drug charges in Glasgow after child found playing in road
Warren County Judge-Executive issues open burning ban, includes fireworks
Fire
Man dies following house fire in Allen County
A multi-state manhunt that started in Tennessee after a man was accused of shooting a police...
Multi-state manhunt for suspect accused of shooting Tenn. officer ends in Louisville shootout
Crystal Onyx Cave billboard cut down
60-year-old billboard in Cave City no longer standing

Latest News

FILE - Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer has handed in his notice.
Supreme Court Justice Breyer to retire Thursday
FILE - This photo shows Rudy Giuliani and Lev Parnas.
Giuliani associate Lev Parnas sentenced to 20 months in prison
There is a surge in demand for pregnancy-ending pills since the Supreme Court's ruling on...
FDA-approved abortion pills seeing rise in demand
Bryan Deck is the 39th person in the world to have three consecutive perfect games.
Man bowls 3 perfect games in a row