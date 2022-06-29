Warren Co. Sheriff’s Office search for burglary suspects

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two burglary suspects after they were caught on surveillance.

On Tuesday night at 6:32 p.m., deputies responded to a home on Hays Lodge Road for a burglary complaint.

According to officials, two suspects drove through a gate blocking the driveway in a red, early 2000s model GMC Yukon with no license plate & entered the home.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call (270) 842-1633.

