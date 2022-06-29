Warren County orders an open burning ban

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Judge-Executive, Michael Buchanon, issued an order on June 27, 2022, that bans all open burning in all areas of the county.

This “No outside burn order” includes the lighting of fireworks and burning of any materials outdoors.

This order was issued due to excessive dryness that has caused hazardous fire conditions.

The order states that “A lack of rain in recent weeks has produced dry conditions on area grassland and woodlands, lawns, and shrubbery, which poses an increased risk of damage from wildfires, caused by open burning and fireworks.”

Katie McKee, Public Information Officer for the Bowling Green Fire Department said, “Right now everything is really dry so it doesn’t take much to start any type of brush fire or fire of any sort so we do want to keep those risks as minimal as possible right now.”

This also means that personal fireworks purchased from vendors and fireworks stands are forbidden in the county until the ban is lifted.

However, professional fireworks shows are exempt from the ban. Fireworks shows will be permitted for presentations that are supervised by pyrotechnical professionals. This is good news for the upcoming Thunderfest that will be held at the National Corvette Museum this weekend.

The ban will immediately be lifted once the area has enough rainfall to lessen the hazardous conditions in the area.

