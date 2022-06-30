Bowling Green man accused as ‘leader’ of drug trafficking organization based out of Evansville

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO/WFIE) - WBKO News is learning more information after an intense drug arrest in Bowling Green Wednesday morning.

Bowling Green Police and Drug Enforcement Administration officers served an arrest warrant on Highland Way where police said John Byers lived.

Byers is one of 12 people arrested on conspiracy to distribute meth and cocaine charges.

Authorities say Byers of Bowling Green, was the leader of a drug trafficking organization based out of Evansville that distributed large quantities of methamphetamine and cocaine around southern Indiana.

Twelve individuals were arrested on conspiracy to distribute meth and cocaine charges. Some also face additional charges of firearm possession by convicted felons.

According to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Indiana, 10 of those 12 people are from Evansville.

“The important message here is our job is to go out there and investigate and dismantle drug trafficking organizations and that’s exactly what happened in this investigation,” Gannon said.

The indictment alleges that multiple members of this drug trafficking ring were already convicted felons who illegally possessed firearms.

Authorities say they have seized approximately 35 pounds of methamphetamine and approximately 45 grams of cocaine.

“Obviously it involved significant amounts of methamphetamine and cocaine,” Gannon said.

Gannon says they uncovered 11 guns while executing search warrants.

Names and charges in DEA drug bust in Evansville (U.S. Attorney's Office)

