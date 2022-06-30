Edmonton woman charged during drug investigation

METCALFE COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - An Edmonton woman has been charged during the course of a drug investigation.

Gena Couch-Rowe, 48, was charged with trafficking in marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and third-degree possession of a controlled substance.

On Tuesday, members of the Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office, Barren River Drug Task Force and the Kentucky State Police executed a search warrant on a residence following a drug investigation.

The search warrant resulted in locating approximately 2 pounds of processed marijuana “packaged for resale.”

Police said this included several forms of edible marijuana.

Police also seized prescription-controlled substances, various types of drug paraphernalia, a loaded .22 caliber pistol and a “large amount” of money.

The Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind the public of the MCSO Drug Tip Line. Anonymous information can be left at 270-432-0847.

