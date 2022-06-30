Advertisement

Franklin man charged with cocaine trafficking following joint investigation

Police respond.(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Franklin man has been arrested on drug trafficking charges after a joint investigation that included the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force.

Kevin Gardner
Kevin Gardner(Simpson County Detention Center)

Kevin Gardner, 34, was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine) and possession of marijuana Tuesday after a join investigation between the United States Postal Inspectors, South Central Drug Task Force, Simpson County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky State Police and the Department of Homeland Security Investigations conducted a two week investigation concerning cocaine being trafficked into Simpson County.

During the investigation, law enforcement determined that Gardner possessed 7 pounds of cocaine.

Gardner was lodged in the Simpson County Jail where he still remains on a $10,000 cash bond. He is set to appear in court day, June 30, at 9 a.m.

Police reported that the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.

