Kentucky State Police Arrest Grayson County Man for Murder

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (June 30, 2022)- Kentucky State Police (KSP) assisted the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) with an investigation that led to a man’s arrest in Grayson County.

KSP was contacted by the GCSO requesting assistance with a suicide investigation at 252 Decker School Road in Leitchfield. GCSO was able to obtain evidence that foul play was involved and it was not a suicide as originally believed.

KSP charged Orbay L. Wilson, 28 of Leitchfield, with murder and tampering with evidence. He was later booked into the Grayson County Detention Center.

The victim’s body was taken to the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville for an autopsy to be conducted sometime Thursday. His identity is being withheld at this time.

KSP was also assisted at the scene by the Grayson Co. Coroner’s Office and the Anneta Volunteer Fire Dept.

