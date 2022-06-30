Steamy Conditions to Last Awhile!
Daily rain chances into next week
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was spotty in nature, but a few lucky folks got in on spotty showers and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon. Higher humidity also made a comeback, and the “muggies” are back to stay through the holiday weekend!
Unsettled weather will be with us well into next week! There’s a slightly better shot at showers/storms on Friday. Overall, our best chances for rain and storms come Saturday into Sunday. There is a chance for a shower or storm Saturday evening for Thunderfest at the Corvette Amphitheater in Bowling Green. The heat and humidity will stick around for the 4th of July, with a chance for showers/storms. Overnights will be warm and muggy.
Bowling Green 3 day forecast:
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot and humid. Widely scat’d thunderstorms. High 92. Low 72. Winds S at 9 mph.
SATURDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 89. Low 71. Winds S at 8 mph.
SUNDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 89. Low 71. Winds W at 7 mph.
Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:
Today’s High: 96
Today’s Low: 64
Normal High: 89
Normal Low: 67
Record High: 108 (2012)
Record Low: 49 (1923)
Today’s Precip: 0.00″
Monthly Precip: 3.40″ (-1.11″)
Yearly Precip: 26.42″ (-0.18″)
Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″
Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″
Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″
Today’s Sunset: 8:09 p.m.
Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:30 a.m.
Health & Allergies:
Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 32 / Small Particulate Matter: 22)
Mold Count: Moderate (6637 - Mold Spore Count)
UV Index: Very High (10)
Pollen: 3.7 (Low - Trees & Grass)
