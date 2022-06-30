Advertisement

Steamy Conditions to Last Awhile!

Daily rain chances into next week
By Shane Holinde
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was spotty in nature, but a few lucky folks got in on spotty showers and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon. Higher humidity also made a comeback, and the “muggies” are back to stay through the holiday weekend!

Plenty of heat and humidity sticking around

Unsettled weather will be with us well into next week! There’s a slightly better shot at showers/storms on Friday. Overall, our best chances for rain and storms come Saturday into Sunday. There is a chance for a shower or storm Saturday evening for Thunderfest at the Corvette Amphitheater in Bowling Green. The heat and humidity will stick around for the 4th of July, with a chance for showers/storms. Overnights will be warm and muggy.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot and humid. Widely scat’d thunderstorms. High 92. Low 72. Winds S at 9 mph.

SATURDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 89. Low 71. Winds S at 8 mph.

SUNDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 89. Low 71. Winds W at 7 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 96

Today’s Low: 64

Normal High: 89

Normal Low: 67

Record High: 108 (2012)

Record Low: 49 (1923)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 3.40″ (-1.11″)

Yearly Precip: 26.42″ (-0.18″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 8:09 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:30 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 32 / Small Particulate Matter: 22)

Mold Count: Moderate (6637 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Very High (10)

Pollen: 3.7 (Low - Trees & Grass)

