Voter registration continues to rise in Kentucky

Voting booth in Warren County.
Voting booth in Warren County.(WBKO)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams says more new voters were added to the state’s registration rolls than were removed in May.

That marks the third straight month of voter registration gains.

Adams says that from May 18 through May 31, 8,617 new voters registered.

Another 4,420 were removed, mostly due to deaths.

The rolls reopened for registration on May 18, a day after the state’s primary election. Adams says he hopes the registration gains indicate voter interest in the November general election.

The state’s U.S. Senate race will top the statewide ballot in November.

