Wrapping up June with heat, humidity, and even the chance of rain!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’ve only had two rainy days this month, but there is a chance of showers & storms this afternoon.

Noticeably higher humidity returns

Daily rain and storm chances

Seasonably hot for the 4th of July

More heat and humidity is on the way for Thursday, with an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon. There’s a slightly better shot at showers/storms on Friday. Overall, our best chances for rain and storms come Saturday into Sunday. The heat and humidity will stick around for the r 4th of July, with a chance for showers/storms.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Hot and humid. Slight chance of a thundershower late. High 94. Low 71. Winds S at 8 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot and humid. Widely scat’d thunderstorms. High 94. Low 72. Winds S at 9 mph.

SATURDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 89. Low 71. Winds S at 8 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 89

Normal Low: 69

Record High Today: 108 (2012)

Record Low Today: 49(1923)

Sunrise: 5:29 a.m.

Sunset: 8:09 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 3.40″ (-0.96″)

So Far This Year: 26.42″ (+0.03)

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good Ozone Count: 32 Moderate Small Particulate Matter: 28

Pollen Count: 3.7 Low-Medium (Grasses & Weeds)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

