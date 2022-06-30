Wrapping up June with heat, humidity, and even the chance of rain!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’ve only had two rainy days this month, but there is a chance of showers & storms this afternoon.
- Noticeably higher humidity returns
- Daily rain and storm chances
- Seasonably hot for the 4th of July
More heat and humidity is on the way for Thursday, with an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon. There’s a slightly better shot at showers/storms on Friday. Overall, our best chances for rain and storms come Saturday into Sunday. The heat and humidity will stick around for the r 4th of July, with a chance for showers/storms.
Bowling Green 3 day forecast:
THURSDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Hot and humid. Slight chance of a thundershower late. High 94. Low 71. Winds S at 8 mph.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot and humid. Widely scat’d thunderstorms. High 94. Low 72. Winds S at 9 mph.
SATURDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 89. Low 71. Winds S at 8 mph.
Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:
Normal High: 89
Normal Low: 69
Record High Today: 108 (2012)
Record Low Today: 49(1923)
Sunrise: 5:29 a.m.
Sunset: 8:09 p.m.
Precipitation:
Yesterday: 0.00″
So Far This Month: 3.40″ (-0.96″)
So Far This Year: 26.42″ (+0.03)
Health & Allergies:
Air Quality: Good Ozone Count: 32 Moderate Small Particulate Matter: 28
Pollen Count: 3.7 Low-Medium (Grasses & Weeds)
Mold Count: Low
UV Index: 10 (Very High)
