Advertisement

Wrapping up June with heat, humidity, and even the chance of rain!

By Ariella Scalese
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’ve only had two rainy days this month, but there is a chance of showers & storms this afternoon.

  • Noticeably higher humidity returns
  • Daily rain and storm chances
  • Seasonably hot for the 4th of July

More heat and humidity is on the way for Thursday, with an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon. There’s a slightly better shot at showers/storms on Friday. Overall, our best chances for rain and storms come Saturday into Sunday. The heat and humidity will stick around for the r 4th of July, with a chance for showers/storms.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Hot and humid. Slight chance of a thundershower late. High 94. Low 71. Winds S at 8 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot and humid. Widely scat’d thunderstorms. High 94. Low 72. Winds S at 9 mph.

SATURDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 89. Low 71. Winds S at 8 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 89

Normal Low: 69

Record High Today: 108 (2012)

Record Low Today: 49(1923)

Sunrise: 5:29 a.m.

Sunset: 8:09 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 3.40″ (-0.96″)

So Far This Year: 26.42″ (+0.03)

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good Ozone Count: 32 Moderate Small Particulate Matter: 28

Pollen Count: 3.7 Low-Medium (Grasses & Weeds)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drug arrest in Bowling Green.
BGPD, DEA arrest 1 in drug investigation
(L-R) Drew Sims- 27, Felicia G. Hunter- 36, James Keeton- 31 all of Glasgow.
Three arrested on drug charges in Glasgow after child found playing in road
Hadley Duvall, survivor
Woman raped by stepfather at 12 years old shares story, reacts to state’s abortion trigger law
WSCO search for burglary suspects
Warren Co. Sheriff’s Office search for burglary suspects
Kenneth Johnson, 63, was charged with fetal homicide, two counts of wanton endangerment and...
Hardin County man indicted in crash killing unborn child

Latest News

June 39 Weather Forecast
June 30 Weather Forecast
Rain chances creeping back into the picture
The “Muggies” Return Thursday!
June 29 Weather Forecast
A quick warm up today
June 29 Weather Forecast
June 29 Weather Forecast