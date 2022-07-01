Advertisement

2nd visitor in 3 days gored by Yellowstone park bison

Park officials said bison are wild and unpredictable, as recent incidents show.
Park officials said bison are wild and unpredictable, as recent incidents show.(Jacob W. Frank / NPS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — For the second time in three days, a visitor to Yellowstone National Park has been gored by a bison.

Park officials say a 71-year-old woman from West Chester, Pennsylvania, and her daughter inadvertently approached the bison Wednesday as they were returning to their vehicle at a Yellowstone Lake trailhead.

The woman’s injuries were not life-threatening. She was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Cody, Wyoming.

The incident remains under investigation.

On Monday, a 34-year-old Colorado man got too close to a bison and was thrown as he grabbed a child. An Ohio woman was gored in May.

Park officials said bison are wild and unpredictable, and visitors should stay more than 25 yards away.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gena Couch-Rowe
Edmonton woman charged during drug investigation
John Byers, arrested and accused of being the 'leader' of a drug organization out of Evansville.
Bowling Green man accused as ‘leader’ of drug trafficking organization based out of Evansville
Photo Courtesy: Pike County Detention Center
Floyd Co. man charged with murder appears in court
Drug arrest in Bowling Green.
BGPD, DEA arrest 1 in drug investigation
Orbay L. Wilson
Kentucky State Police Arrest Grayson County Man for Murder

Latest News

Protesters gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme...
Post-Roe, states struggle with conflicting abortion bans
3 Degree Guarantee: Hope House
July’s 3 Degree Guarantee: Hope House Ministires
3 Degree Guarantee: Hope House
3 Degree Guarantee: Hope House
U.S. Marshals say 34-year-old Kaitlin Marie Armstrong has been arrested at a hostel in Costa...
Suspect in cyclist's death arrested in Costa Rica