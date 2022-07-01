Beshear announces another round of tornado-recovery funding

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear has announced another round of state assistance for regions of Kentucky hit by tornadoes last December.

The governor said Thursday that nearly $800,000 will go to Hopkins and Taylor counties.

He says more than $655,000 will be sent to Hopkins County for the purchase of heavy equipment to help with debris removal.

About $134,000 will be used for debris removal in Taylor County.

The governor’s office says it’s the seventh round of awards from the state fund.

State lawmakers supported the assistance with the passage of Senate Bill 150 during this year’s legislative session.

