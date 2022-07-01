Advertisement

Beshear announces another round of tornado-recovery funding

FILE - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks about the increases in COVID-19 cases in the state and...
FILE - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks about the increases in COVID-19 cases in the state and the opening day of the Kentucky State Legislature special session in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear has announced another round of state assistance for regions of Kentucky hit by tornadoes last December.

The governor said Thursday that nearly $800,000 will go to Hopkins and Taylor counties.

He says more than $655,000 will be sent to Hopkins County for the purchase of heavy equipment to help with debris removal.

About $134,000 will be used for debris removal in Taylor County.

The governor’s office says it’s the seventh round of awards from the state fund.

State lawmakers supported the assistance with the passage of Senate Bill 150 during this year’s legislative session.

