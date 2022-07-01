Beshear, DOCJT Announces 17 graduates of Public Safety Dispatch Academy Class 143
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear and the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training announced Friday that 17 dispatchers from across the state graduated from the Public Safety Dispatch Academy
“Your mission is an important one,” Beshear said. “You are the lifeline to those who are experiencing the roughest moments of their lives. I am grateful you have chosen this honorable profession.”
The graduates of Class 143 received 164 hours of academy instruction to satisfy mandated training requirements over four weeks.
“You have accomplished much during your stay at the academy,” DOCJT Commissioner Nicolai Jilek said. “The training you received here has laid a solid foundation for a satisfying career for many years to come. I wish you nothing but the best in your career.”
Class 143 graduates and their agencies are:
- Anthony Baker, Gallatin County PSCC
- Taylor K. Bell, University of Kentucky Police Department
- Hayleigh Berry, Madisonville Police Department
- Madison Bevarly, Warren County Sheriff’s Office
- Shyanne Marie Blankenship, Menifee County 911 Dispatch
- Joshua Corey, Montgomery County 911
- Hailey Elam, Paintsville/Johnson County 911
- Cierra B. Faircloth, Barren/Metcalfe ECC
- Tyra J. Lainhart, Campbell County Consolidated Dispatch
- Deziray Neblett, Ohio County Sheriff’s Office
- Tatyana Ogorodnik, Georgetown/Scott County 911
- William Henry Parker III, Blue Grass Airport Department of Public Safety
- Abigail Pugh, Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office
- Darrell W. Rowlett, Carrollton Police Department
- Sean Shelby, Knox County 911 Dispatch Center
- Benjamin M. Turley, Boyd County PSCC 911
- Justin Tyrone Yow, Paris/Bourbon County E-911
