Beshear, DOCJT Announces 17 graduates of Public Safety Dispatch Academy Class 143

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear and the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training announced Friday that 17 dispatchers from across the state graduated from the Public Safety Dispatch Academy

“Your mission is an important one,” Beshear said. “You are the lifeline to those who are experiencing the roughest moments of their lives. I am grateful you have chosen this honorable profession.”

The graduates of Class 143 received 164 hours of academy instruction to satisfy mandated training requirements over four weeks.

“You have accomplished much during your stay at the academy,” DOCJT Commissioner Nicolai Jilek said. “The training you received here has laid a solid foundation for a satisfying career for many years to come. I wish you nothing but the best in your career.”

Class 143 graduates and their agencies are:

Anthony Baker, Gallatin County PSCC

Taylor K. Bell, University of Kentucky Police Department

Hayleigh Berry, Madisonville Police Department

Madison Bevarly, Warren County Sheriff’s Office

Shyanne Marie Blankenship, Menifee County 911 Dispatch

Joshua Corey, Montgomery County 911

Hailey Elam, Paintsville/Johnson County 911

Cierra B. Faircloth, Barren/Metcalfe ECC

Tyra J. Lainhart, Campbell County Consolidated Dispatch

Deziray Neblett, Ohio County Sheriff’s Office

Tatyana Ogorodnik, Georgetown/Scott County 911

William Henry Parker III, Blue Grass Airport Department of Public Safety

Abigail Pugh, Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office

Darrell W. Rowlett, Carrollton Police Department

Sean Shelby, Knox County 911 Dispatch Center

Benjamin M. Turley, Boyd County PSCC 911

Justin Tyrone Yow, Paris/Bourbon County E-911

