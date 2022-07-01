Cave City’s fireworks will light up Sunday night

CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - The fireworks show in Cave City will be held at 807 Mammoth Cave Road.

The spectacle can be viewed from anywhere nearby, including the restaurants and hotels nearby.

The Cave City Volunteer Fire Department will be on site for safety in compliance with the Barren County burn ban.

The venue is provided by Dr. Thomas and Georgia Blevins, JB Enterprises of Cave City, Inc., Mountain Top Retreat Cabin Rentals, and JB’s Haunted Mansion.

